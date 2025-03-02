Saturday, May 17, 2025

‘Hindus will not be wiped out even if you want’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashes out at Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee

On Sunday (2nd March), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee and stated that Hindus would not be wiped out even if the two politicians wanted.

“If Rahul Gandhi or Mamata Banerjee thinks that Hindus will be wiped out, then, I must tell them that Hindus will remain, and only you will be wiped out,” he was heard saying during a speech in Kolkata.

Himanta Biswa Sarma continued, “Hindus cannot become extinct. Ups and down are part o ur civilisation that dates back to 5000 years.”

The Asam CM pointed out that Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb also wanted to exterminate the Hindu civilisation but failed miserably in his pursuit.

