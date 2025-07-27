Bangladesh: Muslim mob hounds Hindu boy alleging insult to Islam, police arrest victim on unproven charges of ‘blasphemy’

On Saturday (26th July), an 18-year-old Hindu boy named Ronjon Roy was arrested over unproven charges of ‘blasphemy’. The incident occured in Gangachara upazila in Rangpur district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim was accused of insulting Islam and making derogatory posts on Facebook about Prophet Muhammad. It was claimed that he uploaded the said posts from the ID ‘Ronjon Roy Lrm’ over a span of 5 days.

Journalist and fact checker Sohan RSB highlighted how a duplicate account of the Hindu victim existed on Facebook, and the alleged blasphemous posts were made from the new account.

He pointed out how the new account had shared pictures from Ronjon’s old account with derogatory captions about the latter’s family.

Without verifying the facts of the matter, a frenzied Muslim mob took to the streets of Gangachara demanding action against the Hindu boy.

The police soon gave in to their diktat and arrested the 18-year-old without confirming whether Ronjon Roy even has access to the new Facebook handle that posted the ‘blasphemous content.’

A group of Muslims allegedly conspired to frame a minority Hindu boy by creating a fake ID and posting offensive remarks about Islam within just 15 days.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/bLYE5l9O11 — Avro Neel Hindu 🕉️🇧🇩 (@avroneel80) July 26, 2025

Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Emran acknowledged, “When the locals got angry, we quickly conducted a raid to arrest him and bring the law and order situation under control. He is being interrogated.”

It has come to light that the frenzied Muslim mob attacked the house of the 18-year-old and vandalised it. No action has been taken against the extremists for the destruction of property.

OpIndia had previously highlighted 13 cases where Hindus were attacked, tortured and persecuted by Muslim mobs under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’