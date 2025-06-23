A compilation of 13 cases where Muslims targeted Hindus in the name of 'blasphemy' in Bangladesh

Bangladesh had fallen into the hands of Muslim mobs since the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister on 5th August 2024. These extremists had been eyeing opportunities to persecute the minority Hindu community under one pretext or the other.

As such, unsubstantiated and unverified claims of blasphemy have become an easy excuse to take the law into their own hands and torture the Hindu community. Muslim extremists have been alleging insult to the Quran, Islam and the Prophet Muhammad and systematically attributing them to the minority Hindus.

This has been a new weapon in the arsenal of violent mobs, which have become emboldened under the incumbent regime of Muhammad Yunus. Bangladesh is gradually following the footsteps of Pakistan in terms of Islamisation and using blasphemy to satisfy their trigger-hungry nature.

OpIndia has found at least 13 cases since the fall of Sheikh Hasina when Muslims used ‘insult to Islam’ as an excuse to attack, torture and persecute Hindus in Bangladesh.

Muslim mob thrashes elderly Paresh Chandra Shil and his son in Lalmonirhat

On 22nd June, a violent Muslim mob brutally thrashed an elderly Hindu man and his son after accusing them of ‘insulting’ Islam. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Paresh Chandra Shil and 35-year-old Bishnu Chandra Shil.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila in Rangpur Division of Bangladesh. A disturbing video has surfaced on social media wherein the Muslim mob can be seen mercilessly beating the elderly Hindu man.

The extremists tore the vest of 69-year-old Paresh Chandra Shil and repeatedly threw punches and blows at him. They also attacked his son Bishnu Chandra Shil when he tried to save his father.

The father-son duo operated a salon in Ward No.9 of Lalmonirhat Municipality. A Muslim customer accused Paresh Chandra Shil of supposedly making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Islam and Prophet Muhammad when he went to the salon for a haircut.

Islamists beat up elderly Paresh Chandra Shil and his son Bishnu Chandra Shil in the #Goshala market of #Lalmonirhat district of #Bangladesh over fabricated charges of blasphemy



Both of them were arrested by security personnel under@mariawirth1 @VivekGRamaswamy @TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/vWzYLbiNTN — Vladimir Adityanath (@VladAdiReturns) June 22, 2025

Another local Muslim claimed that he had heard the elderly Hindu man make similar comments about a month earlier.

Soon after, Muslim extremists gathered outside the salon of Paresh Chandra Shil in a pre-planned manner and brutally assaulted him and his son.

Later, the mob notified the Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station who then arrested Paresh Chandra Shil and Bishnu Chandra Shil based on allegations of ‘blasphemy.’

Police OC Nurnabi Mia said, “Two people have been arrested on accusations of hurting religious sentiments. Legal action is being taken against them.” No action was taken against the Muslim mob for grievous assault.

Muslims demand execution of Hindu youth over allegations of insulting Islam

A 24-year-old Hindu youth named Sohag Das faced death threats after Muslims accused him of insulting Islam via a Facebook post on 16th June this year. The incident occurred in Chandipur Union in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

A large number of Muslims, led by the radical outfit ‘Al Insaf Islami Sangh’ staged protests against Das and demanded his immediate execution.

“We love the Prophet more than our life. Hurting his honour means hurting the whole Muslim Ummah. We want the highest penalty of death sentence for this criminal”, a Muslim extremist declared.

Others called upon ‘Chief Advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, to hang the Hindu youth.

Hindu youth Bikash Dhar Deepta arrested on unproven charges of ‘blasphemy’

In May 2025, a Hindu youth named Bikash Dhar Deepta was arrested on allegations of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad. The incident occured in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila in Sylhet Division of Bangladesh.

A group of Muslims had alleged that Bikash Dhar Deepta made ‘objectional remarks’ about the last Prophet of Islam on Facebook on 11th May. Soon after, they hounded him and created chaos and unrest in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

The police booked the Hindu youth under the Cyber Security Act on the complaint of one Abdul Kadir Ratan.

Hindu youth Bikash Dhar Deepta, image via Daily Observer

In a statement, Moulvibazar Model Police Station OC Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman stated, “Based on the complaint, Bikash Dhar Deepta has been arrested and brought under the law. The police are investigating the incident seriously and legal action will be taken.”

The victim is 23 years old and a student of Economics at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Muslims unleash terror on Hindu villagers after accusing man of blasphemy

On 6th April this year, Muslims blocked the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway after accusing a Hindu man (identified as one Sobuj Das) of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad. Radical outfits like Jammat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam also participated in the demonstrations.

They demanded the arrest and execution of the Hindu victim for supposedly committing ‘blasphemy’. The Muslim mobs unleashed carnage in the area in the presence of the police and the army.

Sobuj Das and his family had to flee the village, fearing for their safety and security. On the night of 3rd April, Muslims in Bantara village declared an indefinite closure of Hindu shops.They also barred local Hindus from driving rickshaw vans. The extremists also threatened to vandalise and burn down Hindu properties if they dared to run their business in Bantar.

In the village of Bontara in Dinajpur, Hindus are being persecuted. It is claimed that Sabuj Das insulted the Prophet on Facebook, which supposedly hurt the feelings of Muslims. As a result, Hindus have been arrested. All Hindu-owned shops have been closed. pic.twitter.com/BnwXlz4zLm — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 7, 2025

According to Bangladeshi journalist Shoaib Salahuddin Choudhury, the Muslim mobs also threatened to abduct Hindu women if they did not remain confined to their homes.

Noted Bangladeshi author-in-exile, Taslima Nasreen, highlighted that Hindus were being arrested in Bantara village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila. A case in point is that of a Hindu teacher named Upendranath Roy.

Roy was attacked and held hostage in his own home by a mob of ‘Tawhidi Janata’ – vigilante Muslims, unleashing violence under the pretext of protecting the tenets of Islam. The victim was then handed over to the police. His only mistake was that he raised his voice against the collective persecution of the Hindu community in Bantara village.

In Bontara, Dinajpur, the local Touhidi group has ordered the indefinite closure of Hindu-owned shops and banned Hindu rickshaw pullers following a Facebook post by a Hindu youth. Those attempting to reopen their shops have been threatened with violence. #Bangladesh… pic.twitter.com/goTkqZzrZf — Saifur Rahman (@saifurmishu) April 4, 2025

Due to continued threats and fear of attacks, the 16-hour-long ‘Harinam Sankirtan’ was abandoned. The situation was further exacerbated by hate speeches made by a mob of ‘Tawhidi Janata’. They openly acknowledged vandalising the house of Sobuj Das based on ‘blasphemous comments’ made on Facebook.

According to reports, more than 150 Hindu families had escaped from the area owing to immediate threats to their lives at the hands of the Muslim mobs.

After the news of the ill-treatment meted out to the Hindu community became viral, the same Muslims who threatened the Hindus for the past 7 days came forward to give out a message of ‘communal harmony.’

Muslim mob attempts to lynch Hindu man after accusing him of ‘blasphemy’

On 6th April, a frenzied Muslim mob attempted to lynch a 40-year-old Hindu man named Akhil Chandra Mondal after accusing him of ‘insulting’ Islam and mocking Prophet Muhammad. The incident occurred in the Tangail district of Bangladesh.

In disturbing visuals that have surfaced on social media, the extremists could be seen attacking the Hindu man with sticks and rods. Akhil Chandra Mondal was seen bleeding from his head while the police escorted him away.

Local Muslims in the area carried out the brutal attack after accusing the victim of posting ‘indecent cartoon’ on Facebook. They first hounded him at his own jewellery shop.

Akhil Chandra Mondal, images via X

The victim managed to escape and took refuge in another shop. But the mob came attacking him soon after. Akhil Chandra Mondal was stripped, his shirt was torn and the Muslims gathered there threw punches and blows at him.

On learning about the matter, the police and the army officials reached the spot and took the victim away. He was subsequently arrested while no action was taken against the Muslim mob that almost lynched him.

After failing to murder Akhil Chandra Mondal, the extremists protested in front of the Tangail Sadar Upazila Parishad.

Hindu students expelled from Bangladeshi university over allegations of ‘insulting Islam’

In March 2025, the Pabna University of Science and Technology in Bangladesh expelled 2 Hindu students over accusations of ‘insulting Islam’ and committing ‘blasphemy’.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Pranay Kundu and Bikarna Das Dibya. They were students of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

The university administration was first coerced into issuing a show-cause notice to the Hindu students and then expelling them, despite both students filing their response.

Hindu students Pranay Kundu and Bikarna Das Dibya, images via Kalerkontho

The hounding of Pranay Kundu and Bikarna Das Dibya began on the night of 14th March after they had a heated argument with some Muslims on Facebook. Later, Muslim radicals studying at the varsity protested on campus and demanded their expulsion.

Proctor Kamruzzaman Khan justified the drastic action against the Hindu students claiming that their response to the show-cause notice was ‘not satisfactory.’

In the meantime, the Muslim students began seeking to expel 5 other Hindu students namely – Bidyut Sarkar, Suborna Sarkar, Dipu Biswas, Tanoy Sarkar and Ankan Ghosh. To coerce the administration into submission, the radicals blocked the main gate and administrative building of the university.

Muslim mob hounds Hindu boy in Netrakona over ‘blasphemy’

On 28th February this year, a Muslim mob comprising members of the radical ‘Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’ and ‘Tawhidi Janata‘ hounded a Hindu man named Supta Saha Anik after accusing him of making ‘objectionable remarks’ about Islam.

The mob organised a protest rally in Kalmakanda upazila in the Netrakona district of Bangladesh after Jumma Namaz. They also demanded the immediate arrest of the Hindu man for supposedly insulting Prophet Muhammad and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours.

As expected, the violent Muslim mob raised genocidal slogans and vowed to make ‘ultimate sacrifice’ in order to avenge the supposed dishonour to Islam.

Hindu student Supta Saha Anik, studying at #RajshahiUniversity, is facing death threats from Hefazat-e-Islam militants in #Bangladesh. They have falsely accused Anik of blaspheming the Prophet Muhammad. However, this accusation was proven false a year ago.#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/K3WYayHYiq — Sanatan Voice (@SanatanVoice_in) February 28, 2025

According to reports, the victim Supta Saha Anik is a student of Rajshahi University. He is also a member of the Chhatra League, the banned student wing of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a violent Muslim mob could be seen at the residence of Supta Saha Anik, intimidating his father. Anik is a resident of Mantal village in Kalmakanda upazila in the Netrakona district.

As per screenshots that have surfaced on social media, the Hindu man seemed to have engaged in a heated confrontation with a Muslim man and criticised Islam in response to his provocation.

Muslim mob abducts and tortures Hindu man over allegations of ‘blasphemy

In January 2025, a Hindu man named Pranta Talukder was abducted by a Muslim mob from his residence in the Patenga Kathgarh area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the extremists tortured and thrashed him mercilessly. The young Hindu man was severely injured. The Muslim mob accused Talukder of committing ‘blasphemy.’

The local police were informed that a man was being beaten in the parking lot of Lalkhan Bazar Amin Center. On learning about the matter, the cops reached the spot and rescued the Hindu man.

Pranta Talkuder was thereafter admitted to the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital. A video of the Hindu man being carried on all fours by a violent Muslim mob was doing the rounds on the internet.

Muslims burn down Hindu homes and temples over ‘blasphemous comments’ on Facebook

In December 2024, Muslims carried out arson attack on 130 Hindu houses and 20 temples after accusing a young boy named Akash Das of making blasphemous comments on Facebook.

The incident occurred in Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh. When the news became viral on social media, police and army reached the spot to do ‘damage control.’

130 Hindu houses & 20 mandirs have been vandalised by Islamist mobs in Doarabazar, Sunamganj, Bangladesh.



The pretext? An alleged blasphemous FB comment



Demonization of ISKCON, arrests of monks, assaults on lawyers, incessant anti-Hindu mob violencepic.twitter.com/uIisRWnND3 — HinduPost (@hindupost) December 4, 2024

Muslim mob carries out vandalism, wanted to lynch Hindu boy

In October 2024, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Kadirdi Degree College in Boalmari in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh after accusing a Hindu boy of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad. The victim was identified as Hridoy Pal.

He is a student of Class XI. A mob comprising of madrassa students gathered outside the Kadirdi Degree College and demanded that the administration hand the victim over to them.

They accused the Hindu student of committing ‘blasphemy’ through a Facebook post. Hridoy Pal was called into the principal’s cabin and interrogated. The victim informed the college authorities that he did not own a mobile phone.

He further stated that the alleged ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post was published from an ID, which was hacked 2 years ago. The frenzied Muslim mob ghearoed the principal’s office, and vandalised motorcycles and school property.

In Faridpur, a teenager named Hriday Pal is being taken away by the army in a bizarre manner, but what is his crime? Behind him, the miscreants are telling the soldiers to beat the boy, and according to them, the soldiers are attacking the boy. The boy is Hindu. Fanatics are… pic.twitter.com/irFz1UcrrF — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 28, 2024

On learning about the matter, the Officer-in-charge of Boalmari police station reached the spot. Local political leaders also rushed to the scene that pacify the radical Muslims.

Later, the army was called in to prevent any untoward situation. They took the Hindu boy into their custody. A video of a blindfolded Hridoy Pal being carried on all fours by army officials has surfaced on social media.

In the footage, Muslims could be seen slapping the victim and encouraging others to assault him. One army official was seen hitting the Hindu boy with a stick.

Reportedly, the violent mob attacked the army personnel with stones and shoes while they took Hridoy Pal to the army camp.

Muslim mob attacks police station, army vehicle for not being able to lynch victim

On 30th September last year, a frenzied Muslim mob laid siege to the Patiya police station in Chittagong district of Bangladesh, demanding that the cops hand over a Hindu boy accused of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad.

The mob, comprising mostly local madrassa students, also attacked an army vehicle after seeing a young boy in civilian clothes and mistaking him for the Hindu victim. An army official was injured in the onslaught.

A 22-year-old Hindu youth named Partha Biswas Pintu was arrested on charges of committing ‘blasphemy’.

A police complaint to the effect was filed by one Kamrul Islam a day earlier, accusing Pintu of making objectionable remarks about Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.

Another Utshab Mandal incident barely averted in #Bangladesh today: #Islamists in Patia, #Chattogram wanted to lynch a #Hindu boy on the trumped-up charge of insulting the Prophet. As Army took him into custody and tried to drive away, the extremists attacked the army vehicle.… pic.twitter.com/5bcqSXGBly — Arifa Rahman Ruma (@ArifaRahmanRuma) September 30, 2024

On learning about the arrest of a Hindu youth, a mob of radical Muslims gathered outside the Patiya police station. They demanded the handover of Partha Biswas Pintu so that they could lynch him.

However, the police refused to give in to their demands. The madrassa students and local Muslims then vandalised the waiting room of the police station.

They also ambushed a car belonging to the Bangladesh Army and injured an official in the process. Scary visuals of the mob violence have now surfaced on social media. In the meantime, the Hindu youth was produced in a local court.

Muslims assault Hindu boy inside police station, almost kills him

In September last year, another Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched to death after he was accused of committing blasphemy by a Muslim mob.

The victim was initially taken to the office of Khulna Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner (South) by the students of the Azam Khan Government Commerce College.

As the news spread about an alleged insult to Islam, a trigger-hungry Muslim mob gathered outside the office and demanded the handover of the Hindu boy for ‘instant justice’.

The police assured the Muslim mob that a case would be filed against Utsab Mandal and that he would be brought to justice through legal means. But the mob didn’t agree, and assaulted the Hindu boy inside the premises of the police station.

The victim was left critically injured. Army and Navy personnel arrived at the scene to control the situation. It was assumed that Mandal died after the brutal assault. However, ISPR later confirmed that he was alive and out of danger.

The victim was booked under the Cyber Security Act and arrested after his discharge from the hospital.

Muslims accuse Hindu student Kankan Biswas of ‘blasphemy’

In September 2024, Muslims painted a target on another Hindu boy named Kankan Biswas by claiming that he made ‘objectionable remarks’ about Islam.

Muslim students, studying at the Jessore University of Science and Technology, held a ‘protest march’ against Biswas and demanded his trial over alleged ‘blasphemy’.

Biswas is a student of the Biomedical Engineering Department at the Jessore University of Science and Technology in Khulna.

#Bangladesh



After Utsav Mondal, Islamists have found a new target in the #Jessore district.



Muslim students raised false blasphemy allegations against a Hindu student of ‘Jessore Science and Technology University’.



Muslim students alleged that Kankan Biswas insulted Islam… pic.twitter.com/EhlGbLA3zl — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) September 8, 2024

Muslims claimed that it was urgent to punish the ‘radical Hindutva of Kankan Biswas for ‘unacceptable and obscene remarks’ about Islam on social media.

They labelled the Hindu student as ‘Kulangar‘ (disgrace) and demanded his immediate expulsion from the varsity.

When Bangladesh High Court recommended death penalty for blasphemy

In November 2024, OpIndia reported how the High Court of Bangladesh recommended strengthening the Cyber Security Act to make ‘blasphemy’ punishable by life imprisonment and death penalty in the country.

“There should be a provision of punishment like death penalty or life imprisonment for such unnecessary, unconscionable, obstinate and provocative speech and conduct against the Quran and Muhammad (Pbuh), which the parliament may consider,” a 2-Judge Bench of Justices MR Hassan and Fahmida Quader stated.

They further declared, “To discourage any such inflammatory speech or act which is likely to offend the minds of people of any religion, or to cause fear, terror, discomfort or apprehension in any of them, enhancing the punishment for such offences and to make them non-bailable must be considered.“

The Bangladesh High Court added, “If the offenders who are involved in the respective links of the charge sheet are not brought under the law, in every case the main culprit or the main conspirator or the main source will remain out of touch. Hence, there needs to be an appropriate order in this regard.“

Currently, the maximum punishment imposed by the blasphemy law in Bangladesh is 2 years imprisonment and a fine of 5 lakh Taka. The country’s High Court now recommends increasing the maximum punishment to non-bailable charge, life imprisonment and death penalty.