Hindu Dalit girl schools Rahul Gandhi, tells to his face that ‘we are not doing politics but being used by politicians’

On Tuesday (27th May), a Hindu Dalit girl studying at the prestigious University of Delhi schooled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while he was busy projecting himself as the ‘messiah’ of her community.

During the conversation, Rahul Gandhi claimed, “We have seen the list of contracts given in the State of Telangana. None of the contracts are going to Dalits and Adivasis. How will you guys do politics/ get into politics?”

For the unversed, Telangana is a Congress-ruled State. The female Hindu Dalit student, who was patiently listening to him, then gave the Gandhi scion a reality check.

Dalit girl trolls Rahul Gandhi 😂



Rahul- kaise politcs karoge aap Dalits?



Dalit girl- "Hum dalits politcs kar bhi nahi rahe, bas use ho rahe" pic.twitter.com/lhyg2Y7T23 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 27, 2025

“Hum log politics kar bhi nahin rahein, hum log politics mein use ho rahein (We are not doing politics but being used by politicians),” she told Rahul Gandhi on his face.

The Congress leader was visibly rattled by her sharp response. He tried to make a comeback by saying, “Vo dusri baat hein (This is a different issue).”

After having failed to counter the BJP, Congress has taken it upon itself to divide the Hindu community along caste lines. Besides promising a caste census, it has assured to lift the upper limit on reservation in its 2024 election manifesto.

Rahul Gandhi himself has been campaigning with the slogan ‘Jitni abadi utna haq‘. This has the potential to further divide the society.