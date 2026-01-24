A controversy has emerged from Bilari town in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh after a video surfaced showing a Hindu girl being forced to wear a burqa by her Muslim classmates while returning from a tuition. Police have registered an FIR against five Muslim students based on a complaint filed by the girl’s brother on Thursday, 22nd January, who has also claimed that his sister was also being pressured to convert to Islam.

The incident took place on 20th December last year in Sahoo Kunj Colony, where several coaching centres operate. After the video spread widely online and sparked public outrage, the police took cognisance of the matter and began an investigation.

One Hindu student among five Muslim classmates

According to the media reports, students from Lari Nagar, rural areas, and nearby villages attend a tuition located in Sahoo Kunj Colony. Six girl students from an inter-college in Sahaspur village also attend the same coaching institute. Among these six students, one is Hindu while the remaining five are Muslim.

The complainant stated that his 17-year-old sister, who is studying in Class 12, regularly goes to the coaching centre for her studies. He said that her five Muslim classmates repeatedly tried to influence her by asking her to wear a burqa and pressuring her to convert to Islam.

The brother said, “Once, some girls took my sister to a restaurant. All five of them ordered food there. During that time, the girls mixed something into the food. My sister fell into their trap and started feeling heavy in the head. After that, my sister stopped listening to anything our family said.

Even after being warned, she continued going to school and coaching only with those Muslim girls. I took her to a sadhu, who also said that someone had done something to her. On 20th December, the Muslim girls left the tuition centre and then went into another lane near the coaching centre. There, they made my sister wear a burqa. My sister later told me the entire story.”

Brother claims ‘deeper conspiracy’

In his complaint to the police, the girl’s brother claimed that the actions of the other students were not casual or playful, but part of a deeper and more serious attempt to influence his sister’s religious beliefs. He demanded a thorough investigation into what he described as a “planned effort” to force religious conversion.

SP Rural Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the five Muslim girls under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. He said that the case has been taken seriously and that further action will be based on the findings of the investigation.

The video shows a group of students walking together after leaving the coaching centre, during which one Muslim student is seen placing her burqa over the Hindu girl. The burqa was removed shortly afterwards. However, someone present at the spot recorded the incident, and the video later went viral on social media platforms.

Once the video gained traction online, it led to strong reactions from residents and Hindu organisations, prompting the police to step in.