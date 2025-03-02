On 28th February, a shocking case of domestic abuse emerged from Azad Nagar, Saket Colony, Hisar district in Haryana, where a woman was caught on camera brutally assaulting her elderly mother. The disturbing video went viral on social media, where the accused was seen mercilessly beating her mother, pulling her hair, and slapping her. The accused has been identified as Rita.

In the clip, she was heard threatening to ‘drink her blood’ while dragging the elderly woman by her hair and appearing to bite her, while the victim pleaded for mercy. At one point, the accused taunted her mother, saying, “Will you live forever?”

A complaint in the matter has been filed by the victim’s son, Amardeep Singh, at Azad Nagar Police Station. In his complaint, Amardeep alleged that his sister has been mentally and physically torturing their mother to seize control of the family property. He alleged that Rita had illegally sold a property in Kurukshetra for ₹65 lakh and kept the money. He further alleged that she has been pressuring their mother to transfer ownership of their current house.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under BNS 2023 sections 115, 127(2), 296, 351(3), and section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Speaking to the media, Inspector Sadhuram, SHO of Azad Nagar Police Station, said that an investigation into the matter is underway.