Hollywood icon Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their Santa Fe home

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Wednesday, February 26 (local time), along with their dog.

Gene Hackman was 95, and Arakawa was 63. Their deaths were confirmed by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza who said that there were no immediate signs of foul play.

In a career spanning 4 decades, Gene Hackman won 2 Academy Awards, 2 British Academy Film Awards, and 4 Golden Globes. He acted in iconic films like ‘The French Connection’, ‘Unforgiven’, “Bonnie and Clyde’, ‘Mississippi Burning’, ‘The Firm’, ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ and so many more.

Gene Hackman even received the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003.