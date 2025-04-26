Long been a staunch advocate of a close India-Pakistan relationship, India Today ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai has changed tune after the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, stating that he conceives no working relationship with a terror-supporting nation.

“I was for Aman Ki Asha. I used to trust in people to people contact. I was also a part of a group, ‘South Asia Free Media Association’. People from Pakistan used to come here, we used to go there, and I thought it would progress into a situation where we could have a visa-free subcontinent. Today, I have to say with great sadness that I have almost given up on Aman Ki Asha,” Sardesai lamented while speaking to Saurabh Dwivedi on Lallantop’s ‘Netagiri’.

Sardesai further added that he was amongst those who used to support cricketing ties between India and Pakistan even when the diplomatic relations between the two were at its nadir, but now, he cannot endorse for cricketing ties. “I am defeated,” Sardesai said.

Sardesai’s visibly painful change of heart comes days after a horrific terrorist attack unfolded in Baisaran Valley, near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of at least 28 tourists and leaving more than 20 injured. Terrorists killed unarmed tourists but not before religiously profiling them, singling out men, pulling their trousers down to confirm their Hindu identify on April 22, 2025, plunging the nation into shock and anger.