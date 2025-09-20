‘I will go to war for H1B program’: Amid Trump’s hammer on H1B visas, Elon Musk’s old post on X goes viral

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a staggering additional $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications on Friday, 19 September. The new fee is effective immediately for new filings, dealing a heavy blow to nations like India and China, particularly India, because Indians take up nearly 73% of all H1B visas issued by the US.

Following the global discussions and panic among Indian IT professionals working for US tech companies, an old post by Elon Musk has gone viral.

Many times in the past Musk had posted how the H-1B is vital for filling a shortage of excellent engineering talent in the USA.

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.



Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

In December last year, he posted, “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.”

“Take a big step back and F**K YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend”, the Tesla boss added.