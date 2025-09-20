Saturday, September 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump hikes annual fee for H-1B visa, meant for highly skilled foreign workers, to $100,000

On Friday (19th September), US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation requiring $1,00,000 annual fee for an H-1B visa, which is 100 times more than the current fee of $1000.

These visas require a mandatory bachelor’s degree and are meant for high-skilled jobs in the US tech sector with an usual pay of over $1,00,000.

US President Donald Trump, who is now facing criticism for sidestepping the Congress, has however claimed that the US tech industry will not oppose hid decision.

His Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, even went on to claim that ‘all big companies’ are on board with the new H-1B visa hike.

“If you’re going to train people, you’re going to train Americans…If you have a very sophisticated engineer and you want to bring them in … then you can pay $100,000 a year for your H-1B visa,” Lutnick told reporters.

