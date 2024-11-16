ICC confirms taking PoK cities off the list of Champions Trophy tour after BCCI’s strong objection

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday (November 16) confirmed the cancellation of the Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and instead be limited to

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the 2025 Champions Trophy tour will start in Islamabad on Saturday. The trophy will also be displayed in the city’s famous landmarks like Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument, with legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar marking his presence.

The trophy tour is a promotional event before every major ICC event, but it ran into a huge controversy after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that places like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad – three of which come under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) – would be on the trophy tour list.

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised strong objections on Friday, the ICC revised the trophy tour itinerary, retaining only Murree from the original list. The updated schedule for the Pakistan leg of the tour, running until November 25, now includes destinations such as Taxila, Khanpur, Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, and Karachi.