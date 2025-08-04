If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic: US President Donald Trump

The recent commercial for American Eagle Jeans featuring Sydney Sweeney has led to a massive controversy and now US President Donald Trump has also joined in.

The ad has been called Nazi propaganda by its critics from left-liberal cabal but Donald Trump has called the ad fantastic. He further said, “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”

Notably, as per media reports, Sydney Sweeney had registered as a Republican in Florida on June 14, 2024, shortly after purchasing a mansion in the Florida Keys.

The ad featuring Sweeney, a blue-eyed, blonde white woman attracted a lot of criticism as critics called it Nazi propaganda.