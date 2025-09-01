India blocks Azerbaijan’s bid for full membership to the SCO, citing concern over ties with Pakistan

India has blocked Azerbaijan’s bid to gain full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), diplomatic sources confirmed on Sunday. New Delhi cited Baku’s close strategic alignment with Pakistan and Turkey, both of whom have repeatedly targeted India on issues like Kashmir, as a key reason behind its opposition.

While Azerbaijan currently enjoys “dialogue partner” status within the grouping, its attempt to graduate to full membership was discussed at a recent SCO meeting, where India raised objections.

Officials said India was unwilling to endorse Azerbaijan’s entry into a bloc where Pakistan is already a member, as it could tilt the organisation further against Indian interests.

Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan at multilateral forums, along with its involvement in projects linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, also contributed to India’s stance. With consensus required, India’s veto effectively stalls Baku’s aspirations for now.