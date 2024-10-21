India-China agreed on patrolling at LAC, disengagement happening over 2020 Galwan conflict: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has informed to media that 4 years after the LAC conflict started in the Line of Actual Control that is currently the India-China border, the both countries have finally arrived on an agreement to resume patrolling. He informed that the countries have finally started disengagement on conflict locations along the LAC.

Misri informed that discussions have been happening both at diplomatic and military level. Gradually the standoff that started in 2020 is approaching a resolution. It has been resolved at multiple locations eventually and now both countries are close to resume patrolling after complete disengagement.

India and China have been engaged in a major border crisis along the LAC after May 2020 where hand-to-hand combat between the Indian Army and PLA troops resulted in 20 casualties in the Indian side and dozens of deaths on the Chinese side. The Chinese government initially dismissed the news of their soldiers dying. But eventually, it emerged from various channels that they had lost several dozen PLA troops to injuries and hypothermia and drowning the in the frigid mountains of eastern Ladakh, in the Galwan river.