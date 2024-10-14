Amidst the rapidly escalating diplomatic row, India expelled six Canadian diplomats.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that six Canadian diplomats, namely Mr Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Mr Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Ms Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary, Mr Ian Ross David Trites, First Secretary, Mr Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Ms Paula Orjuela, First Secretary, have been asked to leave India before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The development came after Canada asked 6 Indian diplomats to leave the country. This move from Justin Trudeau’s government came in response to India recalling its High Commissioner from Canada over the Trudeau government’s blatant support of Khalistani terrorists and Trudeau blaming India without any proof for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar’s death.

Notably, it has been over a year since Justin Trudeau blamed India for the death of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but has failed to provide any proof to support his accusations in all these months.

Earlier, India, having had enough of Justin Trudeau’s shenanigans, and after this blatant targeting of Indian diplomats by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, India decided to withdraw its Indian High Commissioner from Canada.

India also hit out at the “preposterous” allegations by Canada, terming them a “strategy of smearing India for political gains”, since everyone knows that Justin Trudeau is targeting India to get the votes of Khalistanis during the next elections in Canada