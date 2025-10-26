The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is gearing up to host India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) from October 27 to 31 at the NESCO Grounds in Mumbai. According to a statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, this will be the largest maritime gathering globally, bringing together key stakeholders from across the maritime ecosystem. The event will see the presence of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders under the theme “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision,” spotlighting India’s aspirations to become a dominant force in the global maritime sector and Blue Economy.

The inaugural ceremony on October 27 will be led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by prominent state leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Adding to the event’s international stature, Foreign Ministers from 11 countries, along with their industry delegations, will participate in sessions throughout the week, underscoring India’s expanding role in global maritime collaboration.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the event’s significance, stating, “India Maritime Week is more than an event, it will position India as a global maritime hub, promote green and sustainable shipping, and enhance international maritime trade and connectivity.”

We are on a mission to become a Top 5 shipbuilder by 2047, heralding the Aatmanirbhar Shipbuilding movement.



From Cochin Shipyard delivering our first indigenous aircraft carrier to securing new landmark orders and a major investment push, the #MakeInIndia wave is ruling the… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 26, 2025

The minister said that India is on a mission to become a Top 5 shipbuilder by 2047, heralding the Aatmanirbhar Shipbuilding movement. He added that the govt in pioneering sustainability in the sector by developing Green Hydrogen Hubs at major ports, targeting Net Zero by 2070.

IMW 2025 is expected to draw over 100,000 delegates, with confirmed participation from more than 85 countries. The lineup includes global maritime giants, international organizations, policy think tanks, and representatives from various Indian states and Union Territories, who will present regional investment opportunities and maritime capabilities.

A major highlight will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence on 29 October. He will deliver an address to the nation, global maritime leaders, and stakeholders during a special plenary session in the evening. Additionally, the Prime Minister will chair a high-level Global CEO Forum, engaging with top executives from leading international maritime firms to discuss strategic partnerships and future innovations.

The event promises substantial economic impact, with over 600 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) anticipated to be signed, representing investment commitments exceeding ₹10 lakh crore. These agreements will span port infrastructure, shipping, inland waterways, and sustainable maritime technologies, aligning with national initiatives like Sagarmala and Maritime Vision 2030.

Complementing the discussions, a massive exhibition featuring more than 400 exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions. The conference agenda includes over 12 flagship programs, such as the 4th Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS 2025), the QUAD Ports of the Future Conference, Sagarmanthan – The Great Oceans Dialogue, the SheEO Conference focused on women in maritime leadership, and the UNESCAP Asia-Pacific Dialogue.

Dedicated sessions will highlight collaborations with countries like Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, alongside 11 state and Union Territory pavilions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar.

Adani Ports to sign several agreements with multiple Port Authorities

As a pivotal participant in IMW 2025, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer and operator, is set to showcase its contributions to the nation’s Blue Economy through its dedicated pavilion. From its origins with a single port in Mundra, Gujarat, in the late 1990s, APSEZ has expanded to manage 15 ports across India and four overseas, handling nearly one-fourth of the country’s total cargo volume. Backed by 12 multimodal logistics parks, 132 rakes, and a fleet of over 5,000 vehicles, the company serves as India’s largest integrated transport utility.

The APSEZ pavilion is structured around four core pillars: Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Women Empowerment, AI-powered Logistics, and Impact. A focal point will be the signing of multiple MoUs under the Make-in-India framework to enhance port, dredging, and harbor capabilities. APSEZ will sign agreements for supply and charter of tugs with Mumbai, Tuticorin and Chennai ports. The company will also sign an agreement with Directorate General of Shipping to construct 12 tugboats in presence of PM Modi.

APSEZ will also debut India’s first indigenously designed Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) simulator, developed by ARI Simulation under Make-in-India program, supporting Sagarmala’s objectives for domestic port capacity growth. The company is also signing MoUs with Vadhvan, Haldia, Vizhinjam and Dighi Ports for new and strategic developments.