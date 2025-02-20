India orders blocking of 119 Apps on Google play store, mostly from China and Hong Kong

India has ordered the blocking of over 119 Apps on Google Play Store, as per an exclusive report by Moneycontrol. Most of these Apps are from Hong Kong and China.

The report stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has ordered the blocking of 119 Apps, mostly video and voice chat platforms. However, only 15 have been blocked so far.

Google made this disclosure on the Lumen Database, an Harvard-University-operated site that tracks content removal requests from governments around the world.

The order has been issued by the government of India under section 69 of the IT Act. The law allows the Indian government to block internet access to platforms that pose a risk to the nation’s security, sovereignty and public order.

Though most Apps are of China and Hong Kong-based firms, some Apps are also from Singapore, UK and Australia.