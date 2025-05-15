India-Pakistan ceasefire extended till 18th May, says Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the ceasefire till 18th May. Dar said that Pakistani military has agreed to extend the ceasefire during a phone call between the armies of the two nations.

Accordingly, the ceasefire will be in place till Sunday.

Ishaq Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, said this while addressing the senate. He said that the development came during a hotline contact between the director general of military operations (DGMO) of the two sides on May 14.

“During the DGMOs’ conversation, the ceasefire was extended until May 12. When the DGMOs spoke again on May 12, the ceasefire was extended until May 14. Further talks on May 14, led to the ceasefire being extended until May 18,” Ishaq Dar told the upper house on Thursday.