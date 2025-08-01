The government of India on Friday rejected a UK Parliamentary Committee report accusing India of “transnational repression”. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has seen the references to India and categorically rejects the baseless allegations.

The MEA said, “These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility.”

Noting that the report mentions Sikhs for Justice, MEA added, “The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself.”

The UK Parliamentary Committee report titled ‘Transnational Repression in the UK’, was published on Thursday, which listed India among 12 countries accused of trying to silence or intimidate people living in UK.

The report stated, “Our inquiry received evidence alleging that many states had conducted TNR activities on UK soil. Multiple evidence submissions accused Bahrain, China, Egypt, Eritrea, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates of perpetrating TNR in the UK.” TNR here refers to Transnational Repression.

However, no evidence of such activities by India in the UK has been mentioned in the report.

Notably, the report mentions Sikhs for Justice as one of the sources, from whom written evidence was received by the committee. Sikhs for Justice is banned in India as an unlawful organisation.