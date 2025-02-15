India slashes import duty on bourbon whiskey to 100% 

A day after meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi, reports have emerged that India slashed duty on Bourbon Whiskey from 150% to 100%. The move will benefit US brands like Suntory’s Jim Beam. President Trump had earlier raised the issue of high tariffs in India.

The notification is dated February 13, a day prior to Modi-Trump meet, but reports about it emerged only after the meeting between the two leaders.

Basic customs duty on bourbon will now be 50%, with an additional levy of 50%, bringing the total to 100%, bringing it down from existing 150%.

President Trump had earlier announced reciprocal tariffs in the US, and plans to levy same duty on other country’s goods as they charge US companies.