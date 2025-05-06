The Indian Army on Tuesday night attacked 9 terror camps situated in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to Pahalgam terror attack. The precision strike took place at around 1 AM in midnight and were targeted at terror camps located in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

A series of loud, thunderous explosions shattered the stillness of the night in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir just after midnight on Wednesday, startling residents near the mountainous outskirts of Muzaffarabad. Witnesses quoted by Reuters reported hearing the blasts echo across the valley, sending shockwaves through the city.

#BREAKING: Multiple explosions heard in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Locals claim massive missile attacks on Grid Stations. Panic in Muzaffarabad and across Pakistan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/qTKDeSOOPe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 6, 2025

Moments after the explosions, the entire city was plunged into darkness as the power grid abruptly failed, heightening the tension and confusion on the ground. The cause of the blasts remains unknown, with no official statement released at the time of reporting.

It is worth noting that Bahawalpur is the headquarter of Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Muhammad terror group. Significant casualties are expected in JeM’s rank and file following the attack.

Following reports of explosions in Muzaffarabad, the official X account of the Indian Army tweeted, “Justice is served.” A picture saying “Operation Sindoor” was also shared by the Army.

As per reports, the strikes targeted 9 terror camps in Pakistan, including in Bahawalpur.

The Indian Army released a Press Statement confirming the precision airstrikes against terror camps situated in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Press release by Indian Army

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the press release stated.

The statement also added that the Army’s action was focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered,” the statement said.

The explosions come amid rapidly escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Hindu tourists were brutally killed after being religiously profiled—some reportedly forced to recite the Kalma or disrobe to check for circumcision. Believed to be the handiwork of Pakistan-trained terrorists, the massacre has plunged bilateral ties to a new low, igniting a fresh wave of hostility across the Line of Control.