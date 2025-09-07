India Today ‘journalist’ falsely claims Rahul Gandhi has 60 cr followers on Instagram, peddles fake news about Congress leader being more popular than PM Modi on Facebook

On Saturday (6th September), India Today ‘journalist’ Mausami Singh resorted to peddling fake news to eulogise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The development occurred during an episode of ‘Reporters Off Air’ hosted by Aaj Tak Radio.

In order to glorify Rahul Gandhi, Mausami Singh alleged, “You can see it on Instagram that Rahul Gandhi has almost 60 crore followers, out of which 6 lakh have been newly added.”

Journalist Mausami Singh claimed in a podcast that Rahul Gandhi has 60 crore Instagram followers and more Facebook followers than PM Modi. In reality, he has 1.17 crore Instagram followers and 81 lakh on Facebook, far less than PM Modi’s massive numbers. pic.twitter.com/KAVTdVQiCx — Only Fact (@OnlyFactIndia) September 6, 2025

“And on Facebook, the follower count is twice or even thrice that of Narendra Modi,” she brazened out.

In reality, Rahul Gandhi has about 1.17 crore followers on Instagram, not 60 crores. The Congress leader has 85 lakh followers on Facebook, which is significantly lower than PM Modi’s follower count of 5 crores.

In June last year, OpIndia reported how Mausami Singh, who has a reputation for being friendly towards the Congress party, justified her own public humiliation at the hands of Rahul Gandhi during a press conference.