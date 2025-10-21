India upgrades Technical Mission in Kabul to full Embassy status, signalling renewed engagement with Afghanistan

In a significant diplomatic development, the Government of India has announced the upgradation of its Technical Mission in Kabul to the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. The move, which comes close on the heels of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi, marks a decisive step towards restoring India’s full diplomatic presence in the war-torn country.

According to an official statement, the decision reflects India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Afghanistan and its intention to expand cooperation across multiple domains. The Embassy of India in Kabul will now serve as the central platform to enhance India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s development, humanitarian aid, and capacity-building programmes, in alignment with the priorities of the Afghan people.

The restoration of embassy status signals a measured but meaningful re-engagement between New Delhi and Kabul after the withdrawal of the U.S.-led coalition and the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. India had reopened a limited technical mission in 2022 to oversee humanitarian projects and maintain people-to-people links, but the latest announcement marks a qualitative shift, indicating readiness for deeper institutional collaboration.

Sources suggest that the decision was taken after a series of high-level discussions between Indian and Afghan officials, focusing on trade, connectivity, and regional stability. During his recent visit, Minister Muttaqi is believed to have emphasized the importance of India’s role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, areas where India has historically made significant contributions.