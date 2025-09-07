Sunday, September 7, 2025

India wins Men’s Hockey Asia Cup with 4-1 victory over defending champion South Korea

In a thrilling finale at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, the Indian men’s hockey team triumphed over defending champions South Korea with a convincing 4-1 victory to claim the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup on September 7.

This marks India’s fourth Asia Cup crown, and the first after 8 years. The match saw India take an early lead and maintain control throughout. Key performers included captain Harmanpreet Singh, who contributed to the scoring, helping secure a direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India’s path to the title included a commanding 7-0 semifinal win over China, setting the stage for their showdown with Korea.  

