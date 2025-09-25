Indian army officer Lt Col Purohit, who was hounded for 17 years by leftist-Islamist cabal, promoted to the rank of Colonel

In a major development, Lt Col Prasad Purohit has been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the Indian Army.

The senior commissioned officer was acquitted of all charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case on 31st July this year.

The court found that there was no evidence to suggest that Lt Colonel Purohit sourced RDX from Kashmir or that he assembled the bomb at his house.

“Although there were financial transactions between Purohit and another accused Ajay Rahirkar as officials of Abhinav Bharat, the money was used by Purohit only towards the construction of his house and LIC policy and not for any terrorist activity,” the court ruled while acquitting the decorated Indian army officer.

Lt Colonel Purohit (now Colonel) was hounded for 17 years on these false accusations by the incestuous cabal of leftists and Islamists from 2008 until he was acquitted by the court.