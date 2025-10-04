Indian dental student, working at US gas station, shot dead in Dallas

In a shocking incident, 27-year-old Indian student Chandrashekar Pole, hailing from Hyderabad, was shot dead in Dallas, United States. The tragedy unfolded late last night when Pole, who was working at a local gas station, was gunned down by an unidentified assailant.

Pole had moved to the US in 2023 to pursue higher studies after completing his bachelor’s in dental surgery in Hyderabad. Just six months ago, he had finished his master’s degree and was actively seeking a full-time job, while working part-time to support himself.

The devastating news has left his family in Hyderabad shattered. They have urged both state and central authorities to expedite the process of bringing back his mortal remains.

BRS MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T. Harish Rao visited Pole’s residence to console the grieving family. Calling the killing “deeply tragic,” Rao stressed the urgency of government intervention.

“The pain of parents who sent their son abroad with dreams of a bright future, only to see his life cut short, is unbearable,” Rao said in a post, extending condolences. “We demand that the government act swiftly to bring Chandrashekar’s body back to his hometown.”