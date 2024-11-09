Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra partners with legend Jan Železný who becomes the Double Olympic Medalist’s new coach

Neeraj Chopra, who won Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics and a Silver Medal at the Paris Games, has announced that Javelin legend Jan Železný will be his new coach. Železný is a three-time Olympic and World Champion, and is also the current holder of the world record in Javelin Throw, throwing the Javelin to a staggering 98.48 Meters, albeit with the older regulations.

Jan Železný has been a long time idol of Neeraj Chopra, and notably, he was the coach of the two athletes who were on the podium with Neeraj Chopra in Tokyo Olympics having finished 2nd and 3rd.

Železný will replace Dr Klaus Bartonietz as Neeraj Chopra’s coach, Bartonietz was with Chopra since before the coronavirus pandemic. Neeraj’s association with Bartonietz had led to two Olympic and two world championship medals.