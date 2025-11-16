In a significant boost to India’s maritime security and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Indian Navy is set to commission INS Mahe, the inaugural vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). It will be commissioned on November 24, 2025, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, the commissioning ceremony marks a key milestone in the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with the ship boasting over 80 percent indigenous content. “Mahe represents the cutting edge of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance – qualities vital for dominating the littorals,” defence ministry said in a statement.

The Mahe-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship’s crest features an ‘Urumi’, the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace.

INS Mahe, the lead ship in a series of eight such vessels, blends firepower, endurance, and precision engineering. Displacing around 1,100 tons and measuring approximately 77 meters in length, the craft is equipped with advanced radar and sonar systems, anti-submarine rockets, and torpedo launchers, enabling it to conduct independent patrols and integrate seamlessly with the Navy’s broader fleet. Its shallow draft allows operations in restricted waters, enhancing India’s ability to secure vital maritime approaches along its extensive coastline.

What is Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft?

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Shallow Water Craft are specialised naval vessels designed for operations in littoral or near-shore environments, where water depths are limited, typically under 200 meters. These agile platforms are optimized for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing submarine threats in coastal zones, while also supporting mine countermeasures, coastal surveillance, and escort duties for larger naval assets.

Unlike deep-water warships, ASW SWCs emphasize stealth, speed, and manoeuvrability to navigate shallow drafts and confined waterways effectively, making them vital for protecting a country’s exclusive economic zones and chokepoints against asymmetric underwater threats.

The Mahe-class project underscores India’s growing capabilities in warship design and construction. Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, delivered the vessel ahead of schedule, incorporating state-of-the-art indigenous technologies from partners like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private sector firms.

INS Mahe will join the Navy’s Western Fleet, primarily tasked with submarine hunting, coastal interdiction, and humanitarian assistance in disaster-prone coastal areas. The next six Mahe class vessels are named Malwan, Mangrol, Malpe, Mulki, Magdala and Machilipatnam, while the eighth vessel is yet to named.

Indian Navy is acquiring 16 ASW SWCs made in India. Another set of eight ASW SWCs are being inducted by Indian Navy, and INS Arnala, the first Arnala class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft was commissioned in June this year. The Arnala class vessels are being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) of Kolkata in partnership with L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project. The other seven Arnala class ASW SWCs are Androth, Anjadip, Amini, Agray, Akshay, Abhay and Ajay.

The Defence Ministry has signed ₹6,311 crore contracts with both CSL and GRSE for the constructions of 8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts each.