Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav donates his entire fees of Asia Cup to Indian Armed Forces and families of victims of Pahalgam terror attack

On Monday (29th September), Indian cricket team captain Surya Kumar Yadav announced that he is donating his entire match fees of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

Following India’s victory against Pakistan, he tweeted, “I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” the Indian skipper emphasised.

I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts 🙏🏽



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 28, 2025

Indian cricket team won against Pakistan by 5 wickets in a nail-biting encounter in Dubai.