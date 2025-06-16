Indian students in Iran being moved to safer location by the Indian embassy, MEA confirms

Since the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel, and the repeated missile strikes, the Indian embassy in Iran is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of 1500 Indian students currently in Iran. The students are being moved to safer locations away from the zones struck by Israeli missiles.

The official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.”

The statement added, “In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow.”

Over the past 4 days, Israeli strikes on Iran’s military targets have led to the death of over 200 Iranians and left over 1200 injured.