Indian team suffers another setback ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shubman Gill fractures his thumb in practice

The Indian cricket team is set to take on Australia in their home ground in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Notably, India will be without their captain Rohit Sharma for at least the first Test match as he is on paternity leave. Now it looks like even Shubman Gill may not be available after he fractured his thumb in a match simulation environment India is trying before the series.

Shubman Gill got injured while fielding in slips during the match simulation against India A team. The practice match was being held at Perth, Australia, the venue for the first Test match against Australia.

Notably, the injury to Gill comes just a day after KL Rahul was hit on his arm during the game, and had to walk off.

With Rohit Sharma already absent, and Shubman Gill and KL Rahul injured, India is now preciously thin on options as openers going into the Test Series against Australia.