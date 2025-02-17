India’s Got Latent vulgar jokes case: Maha Cyber Cell asks Samay Raina to come back from abroad to record statement

The Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell has asked stand-up comic Samay Raina to come back from abroad and record his statement. As per reports, the request by Samay Raina to record his statement via video conferencing has been rejected.

Additionally, Raina has been called to record his statement before the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday, 18 February.

India's Got Latent Row | YouTuber Samay Raina requested Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement through video conferencing. Raina is outside the country right now and, therefore, made this request. Maharashtra Cyber Cell refused to grant any relief to him and said that he… — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

The comics, guests and organisers of the India’s Got Latent show are facing multiple cases over vulgarity after a clip of popular podcast host Ranveer Allahabadia went viral. He was seen asking a participant about the sexual intercourse of his parents.

On 12 February, Samay Raina stated on Instagram that he has removed all videos of the show from his channel and is “fully cooperating” with the authorities. He also added that his only intention was to entertain people.

The controversy erupted after a remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent episode of the show did not go down well with the audience. Following the backlash, a formal complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India’s Got Latent.