IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after bomb threat

IndiGo flight 6E 2706, operating on the Muscat-Kochi-Delhi route had to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport following a bomb threat. All the passengers were disembarked from the plane. There were 157 passengers and six crew members on board.

The bomb squad went through a thorough search of the plane, however, nothing suspicious was found.

Earlier, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) received a bomb threat at its official email ID that there is a bomb on the IndiGo flight on this route. The flight had arrived from Muscat, Oman, and departed for Delhi.