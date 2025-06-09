Indore couple case: Sonam Raghuvanshi, who went missing in Meghalaya, arrested for husband’s murder from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh

The mystery of the Indore couple, who went missing in Meghalaya on May 23 during their honeymoon, seems to be close to getting solved. While husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found 10 days after they went missing from a gorge, wife Sonam was untraceable till now. However, Police has now arrested Sonam from a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

After 16 days of searching for Sonam, Police finally got a lead about Sonam from Sonam herself. She made a call to her family, informing them about her whereabouts, prompting them to inform the Indore Police. Indore Police alerted their counterparts in Ghazipur, who arrested her. A team from Indore is enroute to Ghazipur to take her into custody. 2 others have also been arrested in the case.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma informed about the arrests via his X account.

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

The couple had left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20, but on May 23, both of them went missing. On June 2, the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi was found in a gorge, while Sonam was untraceable.