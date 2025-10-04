A shocking case has surfaced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a 26-year-old Hindu woman has accused a man named Shad Siddiqui of rape, blackmail, and forcing her to convert to Islam. The woman said that Shad posed as a Hindu named “Sachin” to trap her in a relationship and later revealed that he was part of the notorious “Machhli gang”, which she said targets Hindu women.

Victim claims she was drugged and raped

According to the complaint filed at the Vijay Nagar police station, the Hindu woman, originally from Jabalpur, had moved to Bhopal two years ago in search of a job. There, she met Shad Siddiqui, who introduced himself as Sachin and promised to help her find employment. After not finding a job, the woman returned to Indore, where she started working at a private company. The two stayed in touch even after she relocated to Indore.

On 3rd January, Shad went to Indore to meet her. The woman claimed that he fed her Rajnigandha, after that she began to feel dizzy and soon lost sense. Shad, taking advantage of the moment, raped her and took objectionable photographs and videos. Based on these, he went on blackmailing her and sexually harassing her repeatedly.

Forced to wear burqa and convert to Islam

The woman further said that Shad would often make her wear a burqa and introduce her to people. That’s when she discovered his real identity that he is muslim. When she confronted him, he beat her and forced her to convert to Islam.

The woman, fearing for her security, changed her accommodation to a new place in Indore, but Shad did not stop harassing her. She claimed that he asked her to meet him at the Infinity hotel in Indore, where he attempted to force himself on her once again. When she refused, Shad insulted her religion and caste, threatened to post her private videos on the internet, and assaulted her physically.

According to the complaint, he also took away her jewellery and mobile phone. The woman said that during one of their confrontations, Shad told her, “You don’t know the Machhli gang. I am a member of it. Our job is to trap Hindu girls, have sex with them, make them pregnant and then abandon them.”

The victim has accused Shad of rape, cheating, physical assault, and forcing religious conversion. She said he had trapped her under the false promise of marriage and later humiliated her on religious grounds. The term “Machhli gang” has drawn attention because it is linked to Yaseen Machhli, a Bhopal-based accused currently in jail for drug trafficking.

Karni Sena helps woman file police complaint

Troubled by Shad, the young woman became depressed. One day, she complained to Shailendra Singh, the state president of Rajput Karni Sena, a local Hindu organisation. He took her to the police station and lodged a complaint with the police against the accused.

Based on her statement, police have registered an FIR under sections related to rape, criminal intimidation, assault, and religious conversion attempts.