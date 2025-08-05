A multitude of revelations has surfaced concerning Yasin Machli who was recently arrested in the drug smuggling case in Bhopal. He reportedly targeted Hindu girls specifically and used them for the purpose of drug delivery. He trapped his victims in relationships, assaulted them and then blackmailed them. The police also discovered numerous videos associated with rave parties.

He was responsible for organizing these parties on the city’s outskirts. The entry fee for these events was between Rs 10,000 and 25,000 alongside a separate charge was imposed for drugs at the party. Yasin Machli and his family were implicated in this entire illicit enterprise.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Yasin Machli and his uncle Shahwar Machhli, who were nabbed in the drug trafficking case made several disclosures during the interrogation. Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan of the crime branch stated that prior to attending the rave party, all individuals would gather at a pub at Yasin’s behest and would depart for the designated location of the party from there.

During these parties, the youth were encouraged to indulge in dancing, loud music and drug consumption. Despite the continuous loud music throughout the night, no complaints were filed as the farmhouses selected for these events were situated far from the bustling areas of the city.

The crime branch has sent notices to every pub, club and lounge in the city that were visited by Yasin and his associates. Authorities believe that the proprietors or employees of these establishments might also be implicated in the gang’s activities.

Yasin is accused of raping a girl

A case of rape has been filed against Yasin Machli at the MP Nagar police station in Bhopal. He is reported to have raped a 29-year-old young woman. According to Sub-inspector Archana Tiwari, the victim who is employed at a private firm, lodged a complaint regarding the incident. She mentioned that the two met at a pub approximately one year ago, in her statement.

Yasin developed a friendship with her and their conversations became more frequent. He subsequently invited her to a five-star hotel under the guise of marriage where he violated her.

Yasin’s family built an “empire” through illegal activities for 55 years

Yasin saw his family build a empire via illegal business in a span of 55 years. His family resided in Budhwara and engaged in fish brokerage. They moved to Hathaikheda and secured a contract for fish farming in that location. They had gained control of the area with assistance from political factions by 1980. With this political backing, a Muslim colony was formed and illegal mining commenced in stone quarries.

They began to earn the trust of Hindus by gathering donations for Durga Pandal and hosting Devi Jagran, in 2000. Afterward, several engineering and pharmacy colleges were constructed around Hathaikheda, between 2005 and 2010. The family hosted freshers parties, formed cricket teams and organised tournaments for the students of these institutions.

After 2015, they started drug trafficking at these parties and made the studnets dependent on drugs. The Machli family was heavily involved in the illegal arms trade and the drug business. During this time, the occurrences of rape and blackmailing of girls also commenced.

Yasin’s henchman Anshul Singh turned out to be the son of a Congress leader

Yasin’s aid, Anshul Singh also known as Bhuri was apprehended by the authorities on 31 July. On 4th August the latter’s remand was prolonged until 7th August, following his court appearance. During the interrogation, Anshul revealed that he is the son of a Congress leader.

He has over 20 criminal cases against him, including attempts to murder, assault, violations of the Arms Act, liquor offenses and smuggling which are recorded at various police stations throughout the city. He has been classified as a history-sheeter at the TT Nagar police station.

The police caught 32-year-old Taufiq Nizami, based on his testimony. A pistol and cartridges were confiscated from him as he had provided the illegal firearm to Anshul.

Cops capture Shahwar Machli

On 18th July, Saifuddin and Ashu alias Shahrukh were apprehended in Govindpura, Bhopal. A sum of Rs 3 lakh and a significant quantity of drugs were seized from them. The crime branch detained drug trafficking kingpin Shahwar Machli along with his nephew Yasin Machli on their information. 3 grams of MD drug and a locally manufactured pistol were seized from the pair.

The probe uncovered that Yasin and Shahwar were involved in the drug smuggling trade. They imported hashish and other narcotics from Mumbai, Rajasthan and Punjab. They distributed these substances at parties held in pubs, lounges and clubs throughout the city.

Hindu girls were exploited for drug delivery purposes. They would lure them into addiction by hosting rave parties for the youth. Both were known to physically abuse Hindu girls and exert pressure on them for religious conversion.