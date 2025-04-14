iPhone manufacturer Foxconn plans new 300-Acre facility in Greater Noida, will create 40,000 jobs

Apple supplier Foxconn is looking to acquire up to 300 acres of land parcel near Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This will be their first plant in North India with facilities already running in Bengaluru, Sriperumbudur, and Hyderabad.

This is likely to be their second biggest facility in the world surpassing the Bengaluru unit.

The new facility, when finished, is expected to create up to 40,000 new jobs with all the workers also having living accommodations inside the premises.

The news of this mega plant in Uttar Pradesh comes as Apple looks to move production of iPhones outside China following the massive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on China.

Notably, Noida-Greater Noida region in Uttar Pradesh already accounts for nearly 50 per cent of all mobile phone exports from India.