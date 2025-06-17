Iran can never have Nuclear weapons: G7 leaders issue joint statement

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran over the Persian country’s Nuclear program, the G7 leaders have issued a joint statement in which they have said that Iran can never have Nuclear weapons.

The leaders also called for a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza, where a war has been raging since the October 7 terror attack by Hamas back in 2023.

G7 leaders also stressed that Israel has a right to defend itself against any attack threatening the Jewish country.

During the past 5 days, Israel has launched several strikes at Iran’s military targets but haven’t managed to destroy their nuclear enrichment facilities. However, Iran has suffered several blows to its military and nuclear facilities during these strikes.

The G7 summit is currently underway in Alberta, Canada.