Iran embassy in India flags fake accounts trying to damage bilateral ties

The Embassy of Iran in India has issued an official statement warning against the activities of fake social media accounts falsely claiming to represent Iranian interests. According to the embassy, these unauthorised channels have been spreading misinformation with the apparent aim of disrupting the strong and historic relationship between Iran and India.

“Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. These accounts do not belong to Iran,” the embassy clarified in a public notice.

This development comes amid growing concerns over digital misinformation campaigns targeting diplomatic relations in the region. The embassy urged the public and media to rely only on verified sources for official communication and reiterated its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with India.

The Iranian Embassy’s statement underscores the importance of vigilance in the face of online disinformation, especially when it concerns sensitive diplomatic matters.