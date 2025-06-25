Iranian parliament has passed a bill to suspend cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog. This comes after US dropped bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran in effort to prevent development of nuclear weapon by the Iranian regime.

As per Iranian media reports, the bill stipulates that any future inspection by IAEA would need approval by the Supreme National Security Council. However, the bill has to be approved by Iran’s unelected Guardian Council to become law.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf further said that Iran would accelerate its civilian nuclear programme. Tehran has been claiming that it is not developing nuclear weapon. The speaker said that IAEA had refused even to appear to condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities and “has put its international credibility up for sale.”

“For this reason, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran will suspend its cooperation with the Agency until the security of the nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and move at a faster pace with the country’s peaceful nuclear programme,” Qalibaf added.

The bill will suspend the installation of surveillance cameras, inspections and filing of reports to the IAEA.