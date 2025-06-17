Iran’s top commander Ali Shadmani eliminated in Israeli strikes, was appointed just 4 days back after predecessor was killed

Ali Shadmani, who was recently appointed Iran’s top commander, has been eliminated in Israeli strikes on the intervening night of June 16-17. Shadmani becomes the second Iranian war-time Chief of Staff to be eliminated by IDF in the last 5 days.

Israel Defense Forces shared on X, “Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence.”

For the second time in 5 days— the IDF has eliminated Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime’s top military commander.



Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise… pic.twitter.com/Bq6Z49zeCj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 17, 2025

Shadmani was appointed Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff four days ago, after Israel’s opening strikes on Friday killed Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.