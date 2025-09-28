Sunday, September 28, 2025

Pakistani man caught after illegally entering India through Nepal, says a terror group paid him ₹10 lakh to assassinate UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Irfan Khan from Pakistan held for plot to kill UP CM Yogi
Pakistani National held for plotting to kill UP CM (Image via Patrika)

A man from Pakistan, identified as Irfan Khan, has been caught in India after allegedly sneaking in through Nepal to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the media reports, a terror group had given him ₹10 lakh for this mission.

The case came to light when Irfan was injured after falling from the Delhi-Mumbai train in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. During questioning, he confessed to his plan and claimed to be from Almasa village in Sindh province of Pakistan.

He had no passport, officials said, and had entered India illegally through Nepal. Police recovered 1,920 euros, ₹45,000 in cash, six railway tickets, and even a fine ticket for travelling without a ticket.

But investigators observed that Irfan kept changing his statements, first stating that he was going to Mumbai, but later claimed that he had come to Rajasthan in search of work. Agencies are now probing his terror links further.

