A man from Pakistan, identified as Irfan Khan, has been caught in India after allegedly sneaking in through Nepal to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the media reports, a terror group had given him ₹10 lakh for this mission.

The case came to light when Irfan was injured after falling from the Delhi-Mumbai train in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. During questioning, he confessed to his plan and claimed to be from Almasa village in Sindh province of Pakistan.

He had no passport, officials said, and had entered India illegally through Nepal. Police recovered 1,920 euros, ₹45,000 in cash, six railway tickets, and even a fine ticket for travelling without a ticket.

CR| #BreakingNews: कोटा : पाक आतंकी संगठनों की UP CM योगी की हत्या की साजिश !

कोटा रेलमंडल में ट्रेन से गिरकर घायल होने के बाद पकड़ में आये पाक नागरिक इरफान को लेकर खुलासे

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सुरक्षा ऐजेंसिंयों से पूछताछ में लगातार स्टेटमेंट बदलकर गुमराह कर रहा इरफान

But investigators observed that Irfan kept changing his statements, first stating that he was going to Mumbai, but later claimed that he had come to Rajasthan in search of work. Agencies are now probing his terror links further.