Is there anything wrong with it- Akshay Kumar on Shivling hugging row

A controversy has erupted around Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s latest video as part of the promotion for his upcoming film ‘Kannappa’, ‘Mahakal Chalo’. A priests’ association objected to the song and expressed that some visuals in the song were inappropriate. However, now Akshay Kumar has come out and asked what is wrong with the visuals in the song.

Apparently, Akshay Kumar hugging the Shivling in the video of the song has not gone down well with the priests association, however, Akshay Kumar has asked in response what is wrong with it.

Reacting to the controversy, Akshay Kumar asked, “Since childhood, my parents taught me that Bhagwan hamare maata pita hai. So, if you hug your parents, what is wrong with that? Is there anything wrong with it?”

The Bollywood star further added that if someone misunderstands his devotion then it is not his fault.

Notably, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Shiva in Kannappa movie.