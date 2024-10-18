Islamist hate preacher Zakir Naik welcomed by Lashkar-e-Taiba representative during ongoing Pakistan visit

Islamist hate preacher Zakir Naik was reportedly welcomed by a representative of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba during his ongoing Pakistan visit.

Naik is on a month-long visit to Pakistan as a state guest. Naik left India in 2016 after facing accusations of money laundering and promoting extremism. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the former Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamed. His recent visit to Pakistan has reignited attention due to his controversial standing and the legal troubles he continues to face in India.

It is also worth noting that Zakir Naik was also under scanner of the probe agencies for his organisation Islamic Research Foundation with Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a front of Pakistan’s banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.