Israel eliminates 3 top Hezbollah commanders in Southern Lebanon

On Sunday, October 27, Israel confirmed that i has eliminated 3 top commanders of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said it killed 70 Hezbollah fighters during their operation, and struck 120 targets in Southern Lebanon.

Notably, earlier Israel had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in September this year in a precision strike.

On X (formerly Twitter), Israel Defense Forces posted, “The Commander of Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil Area, Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, was eliminated in an IAF strike. A day later, the IAF also eliminated his successor and Hezbollah’s head of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area.”

Further, they added, “These three terrorists directed and carried out numerous terrorist attacks from the Bint Jbeil area including launching anti-tank missiles toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.”



