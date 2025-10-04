The Israel government has ordered the Israel Defense Forces to halt its offensive to capture Gaza City on Saturday after US President Donald Trump said his Gaza peace plan has been accepted by Hamas and called on Israel to stop bombing the Strip. However, the military remains in defensive operations and warned Palestinians not to try to return to the city, saying it remained a “dangerous war zone.”

In a post on Truth Social yesterday, Donald Trump claimed that he believes Hamas is ready for a lasting peace, and urged Israel to stop the attack. He posted, “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

Times of Isreal reports that the order to the IDF to halt operations was issued after overnight talks between Israeli and US officials and called for military activities to be reduced to a minimum. Israel govt has allowed troops to remain on the ground strictly carrying out defensive operations, and authorised them for strikes against threats to forces.

This comes after Hamas said it has agreed to release all Israeli hostages, alive or dead, as long as “the field conditions for the exchange are met.” In a statement issued on Friday, the terror group said that it “affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.” They further said that they are ready to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.

Hamas issued the statement in response to Donald Trump’s 20-point peace framework for Gaza Strip. Trump gave Hamas a Sunday deadline to accept the peace plan or face “all hell”. Key elements of the plan include an immediate ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours, a phased Israeli troop withdrawal from parts of Gaza, and a commitment to disarm the military wing from Hamas.

The proposal includes barring Hamas from any future governance role in the territory. It also outlines a pathway for Gaza’s reconstruction, funded by international donors, and envisions long-term steps toward a Palestinian state, though details on borders and sovereignty remain vague.

As per reports, with the halt in military operations, Israel is preparing for the peace talks with Hamas. The Netanyahu govt is preparing to send negotiators for talks on ceasefire and release of hostages held by the terror group. Reports indicate that talks are likely to be held at a Red Sea resort in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are reportedly heading for the talks.

As per Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarded the Hamas response as ‘mainly negative’, but had no option other than to agree with Trump.

IDF troops continue to encircle the Gaza City, but they would not proceed further as per the order. However, they will not be coming back too. IDF dispatched additional Israeli Air Force drones to monitor the area to ensure troops do not come under attack amid the pause in offensive activities.