Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai

In a major success for Israel’s war against Islamic terrorism, the Israeli Defence Forces have killed Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, Haytham Ali Tabatabai in a airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon on Sunday (23rd November).

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said five people were killed in the attack while 28 were injured.

Israel had earlier accused Hezbollah, led by Tabatabai , of trying to rearm.

Hezbollah confirmed Tabatabai’s killing and mourned him as “the great jihadist commander” who had “worked to confront Israeli enemy until the last moment of his blessed life.”

This was a targeted attack carried out by Israel in the past year, despite the ceasefire. The US had placed Tabatabai on its most wanted list in 2016. A bounty of $5 million, or approximately Rs 45 crore, was also announced on him.

During the fierce 2023-24 war in Lebanon, most Hezbollah leaders were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Tabatabai escaped. The war ended after US mediation, but Israel killed Haytham Ali Tabatabai in a ceasefire violation.

Haytham Ali Tabatabai joined Hezbollah in the 1980s. Since then, he has held several key positions and fought in numerous battles. He was among Hezbollah’s second-generation fighters, who fought alongside allied forces in Syria and Yemen.