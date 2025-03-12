‘It is now up to Russia’: Marco Rubio says ceasefire proposal agreed from Ukrainian side and sent to Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed that the US delegation negotiating with the Ukrainians for a ceasefire proposal in the war with Russia has reached to an agreement. Rubio thanked the King of Saudi Arabia for hosting the negotiations and stated that the US offer has been accepted by the Ukrainians and they hope that the Russians will accept the proposal.

“Ukraine has taken a concrete step. We hope that the Russians will reciprocate. The ball is now on Russia’s court”, Rubio added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: We've offered Ukraine an immediate ceasefire. They accepted. We will now take this to the Russians. The ball is now in their court.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he has received a report about the ceasefire proposal and he agrees with it. He added that Ukraine wants the ceasefire to start with 3 key factors: silence in the air, silence in the sea (no drone bombing, no rockets or missiles), and exchange of prisoners.,

“I received a report from our delegation on their meeting with the American team in Saudi Arabia. The discussion lasted most of the day and was good and constructive—our teams were able to discuss many important details. The American side understands our arguments and considers our proposals. I am grateful to President Trump for the constructive conversation between our teams”, Zelenskyy posted on X.