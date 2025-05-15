Jamia Millia Islamia suspends all MoUs with Turkish institutions over national security concerns

A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled an agreement with Turkey’s Inonu University. Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi has made a similar decision. The institution announced that is suspending any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with any Turkish institution with immediate effect. The said that the decision has been taken due to national security considerations.

The institution posted from its official X account, “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.”

The post further added, “Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation.”

Notably, as per the list of MoUs signed by Jamia Milia Islamia available on its website, it does not have any active MoU with any Turkish organization. It had signed such agreements with 3 Turkish institutions, but all of them have expired. These are, one MoU with Yunus Emre Institute in Ankara signed in 2016 and expired in 2020, two MoUs with Istanbul University and Kadir Has Universi (KHAS) signed in 2013 and expired in 2018.

Earlier today, the Vice Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, announced the cancellation of an MoU with a Turkish university, citing national interest and concerns over Turkey’s stance following Operation Sindoor. Similarly, on May 14, 2025, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) suspended its MoU with Inonu University, Turkey, citing national security reasons.

These moves comes amid rising public sentiment against Turkiye and Azerbaijan following their expressions of support for Pakistan after India’s recent military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’.