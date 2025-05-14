Amid the rising sentiments against Turkey in the country over its support to Pakistan, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled an agreement with Turkey’s Inonu University. On Wednesday evening, JNU posted on X announcing that it has suspended the MoU due to National Security considerations.

The university posted, “Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation.” They also added the hashtag #NationFirst.

As per a list of MoUs signed by JNU available on its website, the MoU with Inonu University, Malatya, Turkiye, was signed on 3 February 2025. The agreement was for 3 years, till 2 February 2028.

The move comes amid rising public sentiment against Turkiye and Azerbaijan following their expressions of support for Pakistan after India’s recent military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’. There have been calls to boycott Turkish products and services, including not visiting the country. Travel industry sources said over 15,000 bookings from Uttar Pradesh to Turkiye and Azerbaijan have been cancelled in the past few days. Several travel agencies and airlines are offering full refunds in view of the situation.

Notably, Pakistan has been using Turkish drones to attack targets in India, all of which have been successfully intercepted by Indian defence systems. Preliminary forensic analysis of the debris suggests that some of the drones were Turkish-made, including the ‘Asisguard Songar’ model and Turkish-origin UAVs named ‘Yiha’ or ‘YEEHAW’, as per an official statement.